Ruth D. Cramer

KENYON — Ruth Doris (Voxland) Cramer, of Kenyon, passed away on February 7, 2022, at the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center. She was born on November 7, 1923 to Herman G. and Rachel (Hostager) Voxland in Holden Township, Goodhue County Minnesota. Ruth attended first through eighth grade at Dovre School and Graduated from Kenyon High School in 1941. Ruth worked for Security State bank as a teller from 1942 until 1951. She also worked at the Law Office of Walberg & Peterson for several years and as a Secretary and then a Principal at the Kenyon Elementary School for twenty years before retiring in 1989.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Roslyn Kay (George) Brandt, of Duluth; grandchildren, Eric (Cindy) Brandt of Westerville, OH, and Teresa (Jason) Bailey of White House, TX; Great-grandchildren Nicholas Brandt, Tyler and Nathan Brandt; many nieces and nephews, two step-daughters, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren, and their spouses.
A Celebration of Life service will be at Holden Lutheran Church on Saturday June 18th, 2022 at 1PM, with visitation happening one-hour prior. There will be a time of fellowship following the service at Holden Lutheran Church.
Memorials are preferred to Holden Lutheran Church or to a cause of the donors choosing.
