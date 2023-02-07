Ruby D. Johnson

GOODHUE — Ruby Doris Johnson, 100, of Goodhue, formerly of Wanamingo, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GOODHUE — Ruby Doris Johnson, 100, of Goodhue, formerly of Wanamingo, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born October 7, 1922 in Roscoe, Minnesota the daughter of Martin and Marie (Greseth) Goplen. She grew up in Wanamingo where she graduated from high school in 1940. She moved to Chicago to continue her education at Augustana Nursing School.
As a child, she met her husband, Lester "Les" Johnson. They began dating at age 15 after confirmation. She and Les were married on May 5, 1944. They lived in Corpus Christi, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia while Les was in the military. During this time, Ruby began working with the Red Cross. In 1946, Ruby and Les moved back to Wanamingo where they lived until March, 2021. Along with raising her family, Ruby continued with the Red Cross and also worked in home healthcare.
Ruby was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo where she and Les were very active members. She enjoyed Bible studies and serving where there was a need. Hobbies and interests included, hardanger, knitting, crocheting, quilting and she was an excellent seamstress. Ruby was known to always have chocolate chip cookies in the freezer. She loved sports and followed many of the sports teams in Minnesota. She was an avid golfer and even recorded a hole in one. Ruby especially enjoyed following her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Trudy) Johnson of Kenyon and Sonia (Bruce) Wessman of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Gene (Eileen Soskin) Berg of Freeland, WA; grandchildren, Kristin (Collin) Berg, Lars (Lauren) Berg, Scot (Jennifer) Johnson, Matthew (Holly) Johnson, Joel (Heidi) Wessman, Jana (Todd) McGowan and Leah (Benjamin) Herdrich; 14 great-grandchildren and siblings, Frank Goplen, Maynard Goplen, Arlynn Goplen and sister-in-law, Ethel Goplen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Marie Goplen; husband, Lester "Les" Johnson; daughter, Karen Marie Berg; siblings, Phillip (Elsie) Goplen, Sherman Goplen and Edith (Bud) Hollibaugh, sisters-in-law, Edith Goplen and Louise Goplen and Lester's brother and his wife, Marvin (Dorothy) Johnson.
Memorials are preferred to Lutheran Disaster Response or ELCA World Hunger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.