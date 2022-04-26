Richard Westphal

KENYON — Richard Gerald Westphal, 85, of Kenyon, passed away on April 24,2022, at the Homestead Hospice house in Owatonna.
He was born November 14, 1936 in Faribault, to Adolph and Edythe (Murphy) Westphal. Richard grew up and graduated in Kenyon, before enlisting in the United States Navy with his brother. Richard met Judith Hadsell and the couple married on June 22, 1958. Richard would achieve the rank of Chief Petty Officer before retiring from the United States Navy.
Richard would be described as patient and well organized. He always went above and beyond any task that he took on. He was fully committed to his wife and family and set a great example for his children. He was very active in the VFW, American Legion and the Color Guard in Kenyon.
He is survived by his wife Judith Westphal of Kenyon; daughters, Kelly Westphal of Kenyon; Lynne (Darryl) Giese of Faribault; Robin (Rod) Elton of Cottage Grove; sons, Scott (Mary) Westphal of Riverview, FL; Jody Westphal of Montgomery; granddaughters, Melissa (Brandon) Beaune, Jessica (Jordan) Watkins, LaLonnie (Alex) Mullenberg, Amanda Elton; grandsons, Michael Burlingame, Joshua Westphal, Scott (Jessica) Westphal Jr, Corey Giese, Drew (Jennifer) Moorman; Step Granddaughter Tiffany Breuer; and 19 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Edythe Westphal; brother Donald "Dutch" Westphal of Kenyon; and sister Mary "Sharon" (William) Nedrow of Roanoke,VA.
Memorial donations may be given to the Kenyon VFW Post 141.
