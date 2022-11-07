KENYON — Richard Darwin Knott, 85, of Kenyon, died Saturday, November 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born February 20, 1937 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Richard and Emily (Strouhal) Knott. Richard graduated from Hinton High School in Hinton Oklahoma. Richard and Alma were united in marriage on March 25, 1955 at Red Rock Church in Calumet, OK. He would own and operate a Texaco service station in El Reno, OK, before moving to Minnesota in 1963. Alma and Richard raised their family and farmed for many years.
Richard was a member of Hegre Church Choir, Hegre Church Counsel President, President of the Kenyon Farmers and Merchant Elevator, and the Goodhue County Dairy Association. He loved to fish, golf, restore tractors, go to tractor shows, tractor pulls. He was on a bowling league in west Concord for many years. He enjoyed watching The Minnesota Twins and Vikings. Darwin was all about his family. He loved his children and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Gene Knott of Kenyon, Marilyn (and Mark) Sinex of Kenyon, John Knott of West Concord, Don Knott of Wanamingo, Debbie (and Tim) Jenson of Backus, Greg (and Tara) Knott of Kenyon; 28 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, brother, Raymond (and Joanne) Knott and sister, Susie Kinter.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Knott, parents Richard and Emily, daughter Julie Patterson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, West Concord Chapel on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9AM to 11AM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:30AM at Hegre Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Hegal officiating. Interment will be in the Hegre Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Hegre Lutheran Church Sunday School.
To send flowers to the family of Richard Knott, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.