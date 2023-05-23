Rene O. Thune

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
BLOOMINGTON — Rene O. Thune, 97, of Bloomington, formerly of Kenyon, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Amira Choice.
He was born January 3, 1926 in Kenyon, Minnesota to Enoch and Evelyn (Nesseth) Thune. Rene grew up in Kenyon. During his younger years growing up, he worked at the Kenyon Canning Factory testing corn. Rene also worked for his father as a projectionist at the Kenyon Theater. Rene was a member of the 1944 Kenyon High School graduating class. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, completing basic training in Idaho before going to Sonar School in San Diego, California. After completion of school, he would enroll into the University of Utah for their V-12 Navy College Training Program for one year. After World War II, he was honorably discharged from the Navy. He then continued his college education transferring to the University of Minnesota where he graduated in 1953 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Rene met Shirley St. Martin at the Prom Ballroom in Minneapolis while attending college. They were united in marriage on September 3rd, 1953 in Faribault. They both were avid Big Band enthusiasts and ballroom dancers. Dancing with one another provided much happiness and enjoyment throughout their lives.
Rene was proud of his Norwegian descent. If you knew Rene you, would know that he liked to say "Uff da." He created a tradition on Christmas Eve reading the WCCO's Boone and Erickson's, "Lutefisk Lamont." Rene devoted much of his life to his love of aviation. He piloted private planes solo and with family and friends whenever he could arrange to do so. In 2007, he received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award after 50 years as a private pilot. Rene was also involved in the Shriners and Masons over the years.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Thune of Bloomington; son, Mark (and Susan) Thune of Fontana, WI; daughter, Susan (and Jim) Tack of Bloomington; 5 grandchildren: Rian Thune, Stephen Thune, Stephanie (and Tyler) IIllakainen, Lauren (and Patrick) Caruso and Sarah Thune; 4 great-grandchildren: Dylan Caruso, James Illakainen, Murphy Caruso and Ingrid Illakainen; sister Gail (and Gene) Marklevits, and niece Nancy Whitworth of Sioux St. Marie, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents Enoch and Evelyn Thune; son Thomas Evans and brother, Thomas Thune.
Funeral Services will be at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kenyon on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023 at 11:30AM with a visitation starting at 10:30AM. Pastor Julie Rogness will be officiating. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.
To plant a tree in memory of Rene Thune as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.