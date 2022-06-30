Michael J. Mike Lockerby

RED WING — Michael J. Lockerby, 77, of Red Wing, was called to his eternal home by the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Mike was born on July 29, 1944, to Jay and Marian (Gullickson) Lockerby in Palm Springs, California, where his father was an officer in the Army Air Corp. The family eventually moved to Red Wing in 1947. His father taught metal shop at the Red Wing High School. In 1954, the family moved to Salem, Oregon, where his father continued to teach metal shop at South Salem High School. Mike graduated from North Salem High School in 1962. He attended Pacific Lutheran University, graduating with a B.A. in philosophy in 1966. He attended Luther Theological Seminary in Saint Paul and graduated in May 1970. Mike's life work was being a parish pastor. Ordained into the Holy Ministry of Christ's Holy Church in June 1970, he served a two-point rural parish in Hannaford and Sutton, North Dakota from 1970 to 1978. He then was called to Holden and Dale congregations in rural Kenyon, and was their pastor from 1978 to 2009. He was surrounded in all four congregations with serious and mirthful, gritty and faithful Christians. What a blessed and holy joy for a pastor! Mike married Kathryn Lois "Kalo" McCrady on January 18, 1997, at Holden Lutheran Church. They have enjoyed a splendid marriage for 25 years. Mike is survived by his wife, Kalo; children, Joy Lockerby of Seattle, WA, Jonathan Lockerby of Minneapolis, MN, Mark and Kari McCrady of Whitefish, MT and grandchildren, Linnea and Gavin McCrady; friends, Matt and Shelly Spitzer; grandsons, Brandon and Logan McCrady of Rochester, MN, two brothers, Hugh (Diana) Lockerby of Scottsdale, AZ and Frank (Cindi) Lockerby of Waukasha, WI; brothers-in-law, Jim (Sandy) Brandley of Ely, MN and Steve (Annie) Brandley of Bethany, OK; sister-in-law, Debbie (Bill) Coakley of North Charleston, SC; mother-in-law, Mary Leach of Red Wing; aunt, Gail Freese of Spokane, WA; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins among other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Marian Lockerby; father-in-law, Bobby Joe Brandley; mother-in-law, Wilma Brandley; and father-in-law, David Leach. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Tyge Zucker officiating. Visitation will be 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Concordia Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Dale Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Kenyon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church, First Choice Clinic, or to an organization of the donor's choice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
