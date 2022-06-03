Maxine M. Dohmen

DENNISON — Maxine Mary Dohmen, age 80 of Cannon Falls and formerly of Dennison, died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022 at Cannon Rivers Senior Living, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.
Maxine and her twin sister, Kathleen were born on May 9, 1942 in Vermillion, MN, the daughters of Aloys and Catherine (Kaiser) Girgen. Maxine graduated from Hastings High School in 1960 and married Ronald J. Dohmen on April 28, 1962 in Vermillion, MN.
Maxine worked for Fire and Marine Insurance Co. in St. Paul, Northrup King in Stanton, Kid Duds in Cannon Falls, and Ger-Bes Enterprises in Vermillion, where she retired as office manager.
Along with being active at St. Michael's Church, Maxine always supported those going through cancer treatment. She would often make homemade turbins for them, or simply be a caring presence. As a two-time survivor of breast cancer herself, she made many friends with patients and doctors along the way.
Maxine was very social and loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed playing cards. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a dedicated wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 59 years, Ron; sister, Rita (Girgen) Kaiser; and brother-in-law, Hank Goers.
She is survived by children, Martin Dohmen of Northfield, Norma (Scott) Wickum of Wanamingo, Renee (Mike) Bauernfeind of Kenyon, and Leonard (Leona) Dohmen of Dennison; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy (Colbe) Bauernfeind, Samantha (Andy) Meyer, Jesse (Erin) Bauernfeind, Shelby Wickum, and Luke (Trisha) Bauernfeind; 6 great-grandchildren, Luella, Lydia, Lincoln, Wilder, Bodhi, and Mason; siblings, Norbert (Dorothy) Girgen, Clarice (Steve) Sobania, Mary (Chuck) Johnson, and Kathleen Goers; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon on Wednesday, June 8 at 3:00 pm, with visitation from 1:30 - 3:00 pm. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. A dinner will be at church.
Active pallbearers will be nephews, Andy Smith and Ted Dohmen, and friends, Dean Larsen, Wayne Lexvold, Paul Beskau, and Curt Haler. Honorary pallbearers will be St Catherine's Circle.
Memorials are preferred to breast cancer research.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
