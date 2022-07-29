Marlene C. Mattson

KENYON — Marlene Carol Mattson, age 84, of Kenyon, MN died on July 23, 2022.
Marlene was the only child of Clarence and Olga (Kolsrud) Danielson, born on April 8, 1938 near Cannon Falls, MN. She enjoyed family and friends while growing up on her parents' farm, attending the local country school and participating in the congregational life of St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church. Marlene especially appreciated her many youth leadership roles in 4-H, including serving as a Minnesota State 4-H Ambassador. After graduating from Cannon Falls High School in 1956, Marlene completed training at the Rasmussen Business School before beginning work at General Mills.
Marlene married Donald Mattson on May 24, 1958. They had two sons, Mark and Curtis. She enjoyed country living and gardening. In addition to caring for her family, Marlene led the Spring Garden Jolly Juniors 4-H club, and was an active member of the Spring Garden Lutheran Church, where she led the youth education program and frequently participated in Women's ministries. Travel, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, the Orient, and Europe, was important to Marlene. She also enjoyed time spent at a lake cabin near Alexandria; attending auctions and operating an antique business begun by her parents on the farmstead where she grew up and later lived as an adult; listening to music; and owning harness race horses. After retiring to Kenyon, Marlene participated in and helped lead the local SEMCA group. She was also proud of her family. She adored her grandchildren (Lauren, Erik and David) and great grandchildren (Jade and Audrey).
Marlene is survived by her two sons Mark (Deborah) of Green Valley, AZ and Parkers Prairie, MN and Curtis (Kelly) of Glen Allen, VA, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Preceding Marlene in death are her husband (Donald) and her parents.
Details for a Celebration of Life service will be provided at a later date.
Marlene lived and received excellent care at the Zumbrota Care Center during her later years. Her family wishes to thank ZCC staff and administrators. Donations to the Spring Garden Lutheran Church Memorial Fund are suggested (P.O. Box 237, Cannon Falls, MN 55009).
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
