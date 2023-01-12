NERSTRAND — Marian Rose Bailey, age 93, of Nerstrand, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at Nerstrand United Methodist Church on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Liker, officiating. Interment will follow at Methodist Memorial Knoll, rural Nerstrand.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. and also at the church for one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Marian Rose, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Trcka) Flicek was born November 11, 1929, in rural Montgomery. She married Kenneth Bailey on August 16, 1949, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, Nashau, Iowa. Marian was a homemaker and partner on the farm with her husband, Kenneth. She was also formerly employed with Northfield Hospital for 22 years.
Marian lived to garden, as well as canning pickles and tomatoes, cooking, baking and spending time with her family. After she retired, she enjoyed working at the Uhlirs Orchard, Twiehoff's, Fireside Orchard and Eagles Club.
She is survived by her son, Duane (Jennifer) Bailey of Nerstrand; daughter, Diane (Mark) Schuster of Bloomington; grandchildren, Kari (Nathan) Kuhlman, Kadee (Patrick) Miller, Krysta Novak, Daniel (Siobhan) Bailey, Chris Carman, Nicholas (Amanda) Schuster, Kevin (Ashleigh) Schuster and Peter Schuster; great grandchildren, Dawson, Ava, Lain, Adrian, Matthew, Macey, Jason, Owen, Beckett, Joseph; siblings, Irene Hahn of Texas, Beverly Taylor of Utah and Darlene Harmon of Minnesota; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth in August 1989; siblings, Mildred, Helen, Eugene, Joseph, Ivan and Elroy; and parents in law, Eugene and Lydia Bailey.
Memorials in Marian's name may be directed to Methodist Memorial Knoll Cemetery, Nerstrand. Please send all memorials to Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, MN.
