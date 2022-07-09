Lynn O. Baier

KENYON — Lynn Owen Baier, 73, of Kenyon, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at New Perspective Senior Living in Faribault.
He was born to Stuart and Thelma (Bolger) Baier on June 23, 1949 in Creston, IA, and grew up on a farm in Greenfield, IA. He excelled at football and went to State wrestling in 1968. Lynn graduated from Greenfield High School in 1968. Following his schooling, he joined the Air Force in 1969 and served until 1973 and the was in the reserves until 1975.
Lynn worked at Lister Concrete from 1976 to 1979. He married Mary Mahan on May 12, 1979, in Ankeny, IA. The couple moved to Kansas City, MO, the summer of 1979, where he obtained his Airframe and Powerplant license to work on airplanes, graduating in 1981. At that time, the couple moved back Des Moines, IA. Lynn worked several jobs before landing a job as an aircraft mechanic for Evergreen International Air. He was then transferred to Racine, WI. He worked two aircraft mechanic jobs from 1985 to 1988 when he got a job with Northwest Airlines and moved to Kenyon. Lynn worked for Northwest Airlines until he retired in 2005. In 2008, he started working for Cybex until he retired in 2014.
Lynn was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed his family, especially his two grandsons. He also loved NASCAR races, Country music and KISS. He was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of Kenyon; children, Kimberly (Dave) Purfeerst of Faribault and Kevin Baier of Kenyon; grandsons, Luke and Logan Purfeerst both of Faribault; siblings, Jim (Sandi) Baier of Indianola, IA, Earl (Cindy) Baier of Des Moines, IA and Mary Jo (Russ) Richards of Johnston, IA and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Stuart and Thelma Baier and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon from 4-7pm on Wednesday, July13th and at church one hour prior to Mass. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon on Thursday, July 14, 2022 10:30am with Fr. Clayton Forner officiating. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery in Kenyon with military honors by the Kenyon Color Guard.
Memorials are preferred to Minnesota Hospice, Kenyon Ambulance Service or the Alzheimer's Association.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynn Baier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.