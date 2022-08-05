Lois E. Mork

KENYON — Lois Elaine (Kirkland) Mork, 86, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at North Ridge View Assisted Living in Kenyon.
She was born October 31, 1935 in Olmsted County, Minnesota the daughter of Burt and Fern (Schuck) Kirkland. She grew up on farms in Rock Dell Township and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1953.
On June 16, 1957, she married Carl Mork in Rochester. The couple made their home on a farm near Kenyon where they farmed together and raised their family. Lois was mainly a home maker and farmer. She also worked and a housekeeper, food service at Shattuck School in Faribault and took care of the neighbor children.
Lois enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, made the best pies, had a special touch with animals, loved traveling and playing cards with friends and was always willing to serve behind the scenes at her church. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She was a faithful member of Hauge Lutheran Church where she served as custodian and the Ladies Aid Circle and the Kenyon V.F.W. Auxiliary. She also assisted Carl with his treasurer duties with the Holden/Warsaw Mutual Insurance Company.
She is survived by children, Karen (Steven) Gray of Powell, WY, Patti Mork of Mason City, IA, Gary (Cathy) Mork of Pulaski, WI and Brian (Jennifer) Mork of Kenyon; grandchildren, Nicolai Mork of Kenyon, Nathan Mork of Pulaski, WI and Sophia Mork of Kenyon; siblings, Shirley Schumacher of Eden Prairie, Clayton (Jodell) Kirkland of Shakopee, Joyce Banks of Apple Valley, Marlys Breidel of Onalaska, WI, Marlene Holmstadt of Farmington and Duane (Sharon) Kirkland of Maple Grove and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt and Fern; husband, Carl Mork and brothers-in-law, Dave Schumacher, Jerry Banks, Jim Breidel and Andy Holmstadt.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Monday, August 8th from 4:00-7:00 PM and at Hauge Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 AM . Funeral services will be held August 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hauge Lutheran Church in Kenyon with Pastor Larry Grove officiating. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery in Kenyon.
Memorials are preferred to Hauge Lutheran Church or the Kenyon V.F.W.
