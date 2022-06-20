...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
CANNON FALLS, MN — Llewellyn "Llew" Erling Erlanson, age 97, of rural Cannon Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The funeral service was held Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Wanamingo Lutheran Church with Pastor Kris Ferkin officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Llewellyn Erling Erlanson was born on May 12, 1925, at home in Leon Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota, to Mathias and Minnie (Larson) Erlanson. As a young boy, Llew tilled the family fields with a horse-drawn walking plow in rural Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. He returned to Leon Township in the 1940s to farm with his father and younger brother, Harvey. From 1950 to 1952, Llew served in the U.S. Army as a diesel mechanic at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Following his military service, he worked on street cars in Minneapolis and as a stone mason for his brother-in-law, Austin Brekken. On August 24, 1957, Llew married Mildred "Millie" Thelma Hommedahl at Wanamingo Lutheran Church. Together they moved to Babbitt, Minnesota, where Llew worked for Reserve Mining Company and they started their family. In 1959, they moved to the family farm in rural Cannon Falls where they farmed for the next sixty years. Llew enjoyed his grandchildren, spending time with family, reading and traveling. He especially treasured touring his parents' homeland in Norway in 2017. Llew will be remembered best for the love of his rural Norwegian heritage and his quick wit.
Llewellyn is survived by his daughters, Laureen Otto and Valerie (Kirk) Lovsness; grandchildren, Andrew and Molly Lovsness; sister-in-law, Bonnie Erlanson; brother-in-law, Timothy Timm; and many nieces and nephews.
Llew was preceded in death by his wife, Millie; daughter, LouAnn; his parents; brothers, Vern and Harvey and sisters, Emogene Brekken and Melorie Ekstrom.
Special thanks go to Seasons Hospice House of Rochester and Pastor Kris Ferkin of Plainview. Arrangements were entrusted to Mahn Family Funeral Home of Zumbrota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wanamingo Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 318, Wanamingo, MN 55983.