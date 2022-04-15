Lillian Ann "Lily" Scherman

DONNA — On December 16, 1945, Lillian (Lily) Ann Germundson was born to Charles O. Germundson and Ruth (Ress) Germundson at home in Kenyon, Minnesota. She attended Kenyon Public Schools and graduated in 1963 after being involved in many school activities and part of the 1962 Homecoming Royalty. During her lifetime, she resided in a number of cities which included Oahu, Hawaii; Biloxi, Mississippi; San Francisco, California; Salinas, California, and Circle Pines, Minnesota. She worked many years at 3M, working her way up to a management position. She retired to Donna, Texas. Due to injuries caused by a car accident in Donna, Texas on March 31, 2022, she passed away on April 3, 2022. She was 76 years young.
Lily will be missed by so many that knew her. She was full of kindness, personality, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She married Robert A. Scherman, Sr. in 1988 until his passing in 2011. Two of her favorite things to do was to travel and make beautiful quilts.
Survivors include siblings Eugene Kispert, Judy Henry, Joan Glarner, Nancy Fait, numerous nieces and nephews, special dear friend, Bonnie Flower and two special nieces, Lori Riess and Theresa Fait. She is also survived by step-children Robert A. Scherman, Jr., Katherine Aaberg, and Mary Ann Stellmach. She will be placed in her forever home in Rochester, Minnesota, at a future date.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco, TX.
