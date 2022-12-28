Libby Jo Denny

CLAREMONT — Libby Jo Denny, age 60 of Claremont, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her home.

To send flowers to the family of Libby Denny, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 4
Visitation
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Kenyon
514 Third Street
Kenyon, MN 55946
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 5
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 5, 2023
11:00AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
301 8th Ave NW
Kasson, MN 55944
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load comments