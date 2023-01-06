OWATONNA — LaVonne "Bonnie" Walker, 87, of Owatonna, died Tuesday, January 3rd at the Owatonna Hospital with her son, Darrin, by her side. She was born in Faribault, Minnesota, on April 25th, 1935, the daughter of Lewis B. Smith, Sr. and Mildred M. (Kniefel) Smith. She grew up in Faribault and later graduated from Medford High School in 1953. She was active in drama, glee club and band. She played the violin and clarinet and later taught herself how to play the organ. She excelled in high school and was named class valedictorian. She received a scholarship to attend any of the private universities or colleges in Minnesota but was unable to take attend college. After high school, she worked as a secretary to the head of the Shattuck School. She married Donald "Donnie" Walker on December 10th, 1955. She worked at several other places before settling in on the farm full-time. They moved to the Walker family farm in 1966, the same year Donnie started his first business in Kenyon. She would say that the years spent on the farm were some of her happiest.
In 1975, the family moved to Kenyon when Donnie opened his second business. She worked at Doctor Hiner's office and spent many years working for Harris Haugen in his insurance office. She also owned her own travel agency. She and Donnie fully retired in 1994 and moved to their home on Cass Lake or "God's country" as she called it. These were also some of her happiest years. They moved to Owatonna in 2007 to be closer to family. They also spent many winters in Sebring and Panama City Beach, Florida.
Bonnie was a member of Moland Lutheran Church since 1964. She taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of the Ladies Aid serving as president once. She was an avid gardener, loved fishing, crossword puzzles, going to casinos, and listening to music, especially country. She loved animals, especially dogs and horses, and took care of all of the animals on the farm after Donnie started his business in Kenyon. She was a great hostess, cook, and baker and loved to entertain. Her wild rice hotdish, fritters, and chocolate chip cookies were family favorites. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved her family dearly. Many people called her their second mom. She was very kind, generous, and warm-hearted and will be dearly missed by family and friends. She said her main goal in life was to be a good wife and mother and that she thinks she accomplished that.
She is survived by her son, Darrin, of Minneapolis, her sister, Mary Ella Kornman, of Brighton, CO, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Joanne Smith (Faribault), Ann Walker (Owatonna), Janice Walker (Owatonna), John and Noreen Story (Kenyon) and Ron and Darlene Abbe (Owatonna), and twenty-nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie, her parents Lewis and Mildred, her in-laws, John and Lillian (Cruikshank) Walker, her brother, Lewis, Jr., brothers-in-law John Kornman, Donald Evans, Burnell Schull, Jerry Walker, Richard Walker, and Darrell Walker; sisters-in-law Marian Schull, Marna Walker, and Ardella Gillard; numerous cousins, and several dear nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church, Owatonna. Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 10th at 11:00 am with Pastor Dave Klawiter officiating. Lunch will immediately follow. Inurnment will be at Richland Cemetery in Richland Township following lunch.
