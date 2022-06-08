Kathaleen Rose Marie Kathy Hasert

ISLE — Kathaleen “Kathy” Rose Marie Hasert was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend of many. Courageously, Kathy fought large cell lymphoma for 6 months. Kathy was beginning to reclaim her life with her husband Arthur when shortly thereafter, she left this world on November 3, 2021 at age 79 of complications due to COVID.
Born in Owatonna, Minnesota, on November 3,1942, Kathy was the eldest daughter of Floyd and Helen Ness. At the age of eighteen, she met the love of her life, Arthur. Soon thereafter, the two were married for 59 years. So in love, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together.
Artistically talented and bursting with endless energy, Kathy pursued ever-expanding interests; painting, decoupage, hand-making cards, knitting or crocheting, and most recently, pine needle baskets. Kathy expressed her creativity daily, concurrently working on multiple projects. Often the knitting and crochet projects were gifted to newborn family members or donated to fundraisers. Kathy enjoyed exploring, traveling, and collecting. Kathy and Arthur’s home is filled with collected treasures, beautiful stones and shells she discovered while traveling throughout the US. She thoroughly enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales where collectible glass, interesting books, and art were frequent purchases. Kathy was always up for some competitive gameplay when friends and family gathered, bringing out the card games and board games, and the decibel level of laughter would steadily increase as the night wore on. Kathy loved games so much that even when she was alone she could be found on her phone playing one such game or another.
The zest for life Kathy exuded rubbed off on all those around her! She was a people person, loved chatting with strangers and meeting old friends, had an incredible memory for detail, and was always ready to help anyone out that needed some sort of assistance. She was a cheerleader for many, letting you know you had her support when you were struggling and that you could do whatever you wished to do, she believed in you!
Kathy is survived by her husband Arthur; children Theodore, Thomas (Angela), Angela, step children Peggy Sue (Robert), and Christopher; grandchildren Felix, Analiv, Maxwell, Aiden, and Owen; sisters Linda, Patricia, Nancy and brother Ronald.
Kathy is preceded in death by Timothy; her parents Floyd and Helen; sisters Marilyn, Diane and brother Roger.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled from 1-5 pm on July 16, 2022 at Keller Lake Regional Park in Maplewood. We will be gathering at the large Golfview pavilion located at 2098 Maplewood Dr, Maplewood, MN 55109. We ask that you wear an article of clothing or accessory that is green to represent her favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to our GoFundMe to raise money for a memorial bench in her honor, or reach out to the family directly at hasert@me.com.