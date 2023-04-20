John R. Gappa

NERSTRAND — John Roman Gappa, age 72 of Nerstrand, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 682.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 682.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 684.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 684.1 feet on 04/17/1952. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Pierce, Washington, Goodhue and Dakota Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 PM CDT Thursday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.6 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Allamakee and Houston Counties. .The combination of recent snow melt up north and recent rains continues to bring water levels upward. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued early Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.7 feet, The entrance to Hok-Si-La Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 19.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 04/18/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Additional rainfall from today and into Friday will keep river flows increased. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing and Hastings begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 PM CDT Thursday was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 17.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 04/18/1952. &&
John was born on June 17, 1950, in Madelia, MN, the son of Paul and LaVonne (Rubedor) Gappa. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1968.
He married Millie Otto on December 4, 1976, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, Cannon Falls. He was a lifelong farmer, and in later years did some trucking. He also worked at Koch Refinery for 20 years and owned and operated Gappa Plumbing & Heating for 10 years.
In his younger years he enjoyed hunting. A man with a gentle nature and few needs, he truly enjoyed socializing with others, especially over coffee. It was not unusual to have him watch the corn dryers all day in the fall, with his coffee in hand!
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Millie; children, Becky Haugen (Joe Pagel) of Wanamingo, Chris of Dennison, Carrie (Jason) Archer and Scott (Becca), all of Cannon Falls; grandchildren, Bradley Haugen, Brenna (Daniel) Tovar, Bradley Archer, Mackenzie and Mason Farrington, Jaden Pagel, Brooklynn, Brynnlee, and Oaklyn Gappa; siblings, Steve of Kenyon, Ken (Debbie) of Cannon Falls, and Paulette (Gary) Gadient of Goodhue; in-laws, Dave (Laurie) Otto, Danny (Ann Marie) Otto, Karine Otto, and Cheri Otto, all of Welch, and Donny (Karen) Otto of Cannon Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and LaVonne; brothers, Greg and infant Bruce; parents-in-law, Harold and Ida Otto; brothers-in-law, Harry and Paul Otto; sisters-in-law, Pauline Gappa, Jill Otto, and Christine Otto; and grandmother, Martha Schmidt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 5 at 12:00 pm, with visitation from 9:00am - 12:00pm, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, Cannon Falls. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The mass will be livestreamed and available to watch at www.LundbergFuneral.com under his obituary.
In memory of John, memorials are preferred to donor's choice.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.
