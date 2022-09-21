Janice A. Bauer

KENYON — Janice Ann Bauer, 84, of Kenyon passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Kenyon Senior Living.
She was born on January 8, 1938 in Ortonville, Big Stone County, Minnesota to Clarence and Ann (Schoenrock) Thomas. She moved to Alabama after high school, was married, and later divorced. From that union she had 3 children. She supported her family by sewing custom draperies and wedding apparel from home and worked various other jobs. She married Homer Bauer on April 4th, 1970. They added 2 more children to their family. They moved to the farm in rural Kenyon in 1972. Janice was a stay at home mother and was a wonderful cook and baker. When the children were all in school, she began working outside the home at the Kenyon Wanamingo high school becoming the head cook for 16 years. She would also spend the Summer months cooking at the Kenyon Country Club.
She was a member of the Eagle's Auxiliary in Faribault, Moose Auxiliary Charter Member, and a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon. She belonged to a home extension group, enjoyed league bowling, sewing, quilting (for grandchildren), playing cards, needlework, embroidery, and crocheting. She also enjoyed dancing the Polka, Schottische, and the Jitterbug.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (John) Maki of Kenyon, Tom (Sue) Dodds of Kenyon, Cindy (Donnie) Vavra of Oronoco, Jodi (Bob) Vanderheiden of Alexandria, Jason (Tricia) Bauer of Wanamingo, 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Bauer, parents Clarence and Ann Thomas, 2 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 grandson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held September 29th, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In leu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Kenyon Fire Department, Wanamingo Fire Department, or Alliana Hospice. The interment will be in Kenyon Cemetery.
Arrangements made by Michaelson Funeral Home.
