Jane M. Froehlich

KENYON — Jane Margaret Froehlich, 87, of Kenyon, died Thursday, April 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 16, 1934 in Renville County, Minnesota the daughter of James and Anna (Johnson) Crawford. She graduated from Hector High School in 1952. On November 7, 1953, she married Melanchthon Froehlich at Swedlanda Lutheran Church in Hector.
Following Mel's military service, the couple moved to a farm in the Kenyon area. Jane was primarily a housewife and helped Mel on the farm. Jane and Mel attended Hegre Lutheran Church and later became members at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aspelund.
As a couple, they took many motorcycle trips to various destinations all over the United States. They also enjoyed hosting music parties at their home for many years.
Jane loved baking bread and chocolate chip cookies, attending music festivals and a weekly music jam. Most of all her greatest joy was having her family in her home, serving the Lord and participating in Bible studies.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Wendell) Berg of Hillsboro, ND, Gene (Vickie) Froehlich of Kenyon Susan (Tom) Dodds of Kenyon; grandchildren, Aaron (Angie) Berg of Portland, ND, Brian (Susie Paul-Hus) of Trios-Rivieres, Québec, Melissa (Eric) Keller of Valatie, NY, Andrea (Luke) Salik of Grandville, MI, Kayla (Jeffrey) Burse of West Concord, Michael (Bethany) Froehlich of Rosemount, Sarah (Ian) Smyth of Rochester, Daniel (Jamie) Dodds of Huntsville, AL and Bridget (Josh) Sands of Faribault; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Alexis and Jacob Berg, Mélina Paul-Hus, Emma and Zachary Berg, Ethan, Elijah, Ainsley and Avonlea Keller, Gabriella and Theodore Salik, Jackson Froehlich, Key-Lon Burse, Clark and Crosby Froehlich, Molly Wagner, Gabriel and Georgia Dodds, Melody and Mariah Sands, Skye and Jayden Kirby and Zach Stromley; sister, Joan Curtiss of Hector; sister-in-law, Jeanette Borth of Faribault and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna; husband, Melanchthon Froehlich; grandsons, Morris Dodds, Jr. and William Daniel Froehlich.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Monday, April 25th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at church one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Aspelund with Reverend Lyle Aadahl officiating. Interment will be in the Hegre Lutheran Cemetery in Kenyon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.