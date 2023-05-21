KENYON — Ilene Remold Bergh of Kenyon passed away on May 20, 2023 at the age of 97.

Service information

May 25
Memorial Visitation
Thursday, May 25, 2023
4:00PM-5:00PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
309 Forest St
Kenyon, MN 55946
May 25
Memorial Service
Thursday, May 25, 2023
5:00PM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
309 Forest St
Kenyon, MN 55946
