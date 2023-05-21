KENYON — Ilene Remold Bergh of Kenyon passed away on May 20, 2023 at the age of 97.
Service information
4:00PM-5:00PM
309 Forest St
Kenyon, MN 55946
5:00PM
309 Forest St
Kenyon, MN 55946
She was a remarkable woman who "power walked" her way through life, always working, never still. She raised 6 kids, ran the Bergh drugstore in Kenyon 7 days a week, and was deeply involved in a community that flourished in the post war years. She earned an LPN degree in later years and had a special touch while caring for patients and her ailing parents and in-laws. She had a photographic memory for Kenyon history and kept in touch with hundreds of Kenyon residents who moved away, many who stopped at the drugstore to see her and Harvey when visiting their hometown. She was probably proud of her children but being Norwegian she never talked about them. However, she told her grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren, often how special they were and how proud she was of their accomplishments. "Rem" never forgot her farm roots, her Norwegian heritage or the many very special friends and classmates she valued during her life.
She was preceded in death by her partner in 59 years of marriage (and her partner in the drugstore), Harvey, in 2007.
She is survived by her children: Gretchen Bergh, Debbie Sviggum (Steve), Harvey Bergh (Candy), Jackie Mortensen (John), Hans Bergh (Sharon), Sara Bergh (Pat Roth). Her very special grandchildren are: Hans Sviggum (Rachel), Erik Sviggum (Cortney) and Marit Lindquist (Eric); Anna Bauer (Aaron) and Rachael Summers (Chris); Brita Dahlbeck (Henrik), Adam Bergh, Hannah Frank (Mason); Issac Chauss (Molly), Jacob Chauss (Emily) and Luke Roth plus 22 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5 pm at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon, Minnesota. There will be a visitation at the church for one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be given to the Kenyon VFW or donor's choice.
