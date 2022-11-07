LUVERNE — Haye Zylstra, a faithful follower of Christ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3 at the age of 93. Born in 1929 in rural Friesland, part of the Netherlands, he was the fifth of seven children born to Harmon Zylstra and Wiepkie Hofstra. In 1952 he and his family immigrated to the United States (Iowa) and shortly thereafter, was asked to join the US Army and served as a gunman with the infantry in South Korea. After serving and returning to the U.S., Haye married Judith (Judy) Marilyn Sundry and the couple moved to the Minneapolis area where they raised their two children, David and Sharon. Haye worked for Sawyer-Cleator Lumber Company and served in a variety of positions at Riverside Reformed Church where he also sang in the choir. After retirement, Judy and Haye moved to Kenyon, MN, and spent part of the winters at the Silveridge Community in Mesa, AZ, where they both loved to golf and escape the Minnesota winters. Judy passed away in 2016 after 60 years of marriage.
Haye continued to spend his winters in Mesa, and in early 2018, met Louisa De Boer at church. (Louisa's husband passed in 2015 after 58 years of marriage). Haye and Louisa's friendship blossomed into love, and they married on September 2nd 2018 at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church in Leota, MN. The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary before Haye's illness necessitated the move to Hospice Cottage Care in Luverne, MN.
Haye is survived by his wife Louisa, son David Zylstra (Lisa), daughter Sharon Van Kampen (Dean), five grandchildren, Jordan Van Kampen (Michelle) Nathan Van Kampen, Anna Altstatt, Kelsey Wirtz (Chase), Karina Zylstra, five great grandchildren, Alex, Astrid, Carrington and Connor, one brother Bernie Zylstra and one sister Tena Wolterstorf. He is also leaving behind Louisa's children Vicki De Haan (Doug), Bruce De Boer, Janet Holsather (Glen), Julia Kreun (Mark), and grandchildren who warmly and lovingly welcomed him into their family. He was preceded in death by his first wife Judy, his parents, and his siblings Peter Zylstra, Lucille Koster, Mindert Zylstra and Romke Zylstra.
Visitation will be held at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church, Leota, MN, on Monday, November 7 from 10:00am to 11:00am. Funeral services will be held shortly thereafter with Reverend Janet Holsather presiding. A luncheon/coffee will follow. Interment will be at Stordahl Lutheran Cemetery in rural Zumbrota "Roscoe Center" on Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 am where a short graveside service will take place with Military Honors. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Haye's life. Memorials are donor's choice.
The Leota Burial Association & Dingmann Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
