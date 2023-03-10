Harlan T. Rosvold

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Harlan T. Rosvold, 98, of Oak Park Heights, MN died at home on March 7, 2023. Harlan (aka Holly) was born March 6, 1925 at the Northfield Hospital while his parents, Emil and Eva (Haugen) Rosvold, were residents of Dennison, MN.

