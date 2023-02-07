Frederick J. Pithey

KENYON — Fred James Pithey Jr. age 91 of Kenyon, passed away on February 2nd, 2023.
Fred was born November 25th, 1931 in Norcross, MN, to Fred and Agnes (Keane) Pithey. The Family later moved to Verona, ND. He graduated from Herman High School in 1949. He attended St. John's University at Collegeville, MN. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Korea and at Chandler Air Force Station. After serving four years in the Air Force, He returned to North Dakota and was in the grain business at Sanborn ND. Fred married Shirley McDonald on February 10, 1959. Their three children were born in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Fred began a career with the Lystad company in 1966, and later they moved to Wisconsin and lived 35 years in Beloit, Delafield and Fall Creek. Post retirement they returned to Minnesota to be close to their children and grandchildren. As a patriot Fred was active with the VFW post in Kenyon and served with the Color Guard and as a post Chaplin. He was also a member of the American Legion and the D.A.V.
Fred was proceeded in death by his parents Fred and Agnes Pithey, his sister Alice Schroeder and his brother Austin Pithey. Fred is survived by his children, Paul, Ann (Dick) Sviggum, Shawn (Jan); grandchildren, Connor and Colin Sviggum, Sisters Eileen Twitchell and Anne Schroeder, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
Funeral arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon, MN. Mass of Catholic Burial to be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis Street, Kenyon, MN. Visitation will be held on February 10th from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Michaelson Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to Mass at the church. Internment, St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Kenyon.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Pithey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.