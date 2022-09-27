Faye M. Marcuson

KENYON — Faye Marie Marcuson, 64, of Kenyon, died Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home.
She was born October 13, 1957 in Rochester, Minnesota the daughter of John and Marjorie (Peterson) Weinrich. She lived on several farms in south-eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin and graduated from Mondovi High School in Mondovi, WI.
On May 20, 1989, she was united in marriage to James Marcuson, the love of her life, whom she met through a personal ad in the Rochester Post Bulletin. They made their home in Kenyon where Faye made many friends and was a member of First Lutheran Church of Kenyon. Her life was centered around her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, James Marcuson of Kenyon; siblings, Dave Weinrich of Nelson, WI, Wayne (Rose) Weinrich of Lake City, MN, Kathleen (Tom) Schear of Alexander, IA, Alan (Vicki) Weinrich of Mondovi, WI and Brian (Wanda Spartz) Weinrich of Nelson, WI; aunt, Jan (Denny) Carlyle of Blacksburg, VA; several cousins, nieces and nephews and honorary mother, Pauline Twedt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie; her husband's parents "Sparky" and Bette Marcuson.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Julie Rogness will officiate. Interment will be in the Kenyon Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Diabetes Association or Davita Dialysis in Faribault.
