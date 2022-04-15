KENYON, MN — Ethel G. Thompson, 87, of rural Kenyon, died peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 11 at the Kenyon Sunset Home. Born April 27th, 1934, in Comstock Wisconsin, the daughter of Louis and Mathilda (Heppner) Nickell where she was raised on the family farm with her 8 siblings. Growing up in a church-attending house, she never missed a Sunday service or Sunday school and participated in any activity offered such as choir, Luther League, and teaching Sunday School. She was an honor student in school and enjoyed reading, taking piano lessons, sewing, singing, and playing the accordion. After graduation, she left her hometown to work as a Secretary for the Minnesota state capital where she became friends with Morley's sister, her future husband. Morley and Ethel were married on July 14, 1956 in Almena, Wisconsin and then moved to rural Kenyon to farm and raise their 4 boys. She was a hardworking farm wife who was faithful to care for her family and live out her faith in Jesus, even amidst difficult circumstances throughout her life. Ethel would joyfully bring lunches to the members of her family while they were working in the field and she probably had a pie in the oven, sheets on the line and a hot dish ready for supper. Ethel was involved in church Bible study, choir, and quilting for many years. She enjoyed having her 8 grandchildren visit. She was blessed to meet her 9 great grandchildren also.
Ethel is survived by her 3 sons, Darrell (LaDel), David, Ronny (Kim); sister Loretta (Dennis); sisters-in-law Carolyn and LaVonne (Jim). She was preceded in death by her husband Morley; son Jerald; and 7 siblings.
The funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, April 16 at Aspelund Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with Pastor Lyle Aadahl officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church (WMF) Women's Missionary Federation. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
