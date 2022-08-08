Dorothy Davidson

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Beloved mother, sister, colleague, neighbor and friend, Dorothy Jo Davidson, passed away on September 13, 2021. Dorothy was born on December 31, 1945 in Faribault, MN. She was the middle child born to John and Emily “Vi” Davidson. Dorothy attended Ugland (a one-room country school) and Kenyon primary and secondary schools, graduating in 1963 as valedictorian of her class from Kenyon High School, Kenyon, MN. She graduated from Hamline University in 1967 and accepted a full scholarship and stipend to receive her Master’s Degree in Social Work from UCLA in Los Angeles, CA.

