Deborah Kae Kvittem

LINCOLN, NE — Deborah Kae Kvittem, 75, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023. Born December 25, 1947, in Sioux Falls, SD to Arnold and Alma (Fortin) Link.

