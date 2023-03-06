LINCOLN, NE — Deborah Kae Kvittem, 75, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023. Born December 25, 1947, in Sioux Falls, SD to Arnold and Alma (Fortin) Link.
Debbie graduated from the University of Minnesota. She enjoyed a career in radiology and medical billing until her retirement. She was joined in marriage to Owen Kvittem on October 9, 1971. Their marriage was blessed with 3 sons, Scott, Dane and Lee. Debbie enjoyed shopping, reading, and watching and feeding "her birds" but above all she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Scott Kvittem, finance Linda Hedland of Bethel, Alaska, his children Jake Erwin of Lincoln and Autumn Kvittem of Detroit Lakes, MN, and son Dane (Jamie) Kvittem of Lincoln, their children Taylor (Connor) Churchill of Elkhorn, NE, and Max Kvittem of Lincoln, and son Lee (Sandy) Kvittem of San Angelo, TX, their children Caleb Calcote and Landon Kvittem of San Angelo, TX; mother-in-law Marcy Kvittem of Kenyon, MN; sister-in-law Ann (Bruce) Carlson of Colorado Springs, CO, Naomi (Dean) Murray of Zumbrota, MN; brother-in-law Eric Kvittem (Sharon Hundley) of Minneapolis, MN; niece, Grace (Luke) Granlund and nephew, Stephen (Nikki) Carlson and their children Kennedy and Henrik.
Preceded in death by husband, Owen, parents Arnold and Alma, and father-in-law Myron.
Memorial Service: 11:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023, Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE with Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating.