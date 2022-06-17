BACKUS — David W. Olson, age 71, of Backus and formerly of Kenyon, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
David Warren., the son of George and Jessie (Hites) Olson, was born May 19, 1951, in Roseau. After graduating from high school, David enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served in Vietnam. After his discharge, Dave attended Dakota County Technical College on his GI Bill and attained his truck driving certificate. He married Patricia Nogosek and they had two sons, Jered and Chris. The couple later divorced. Dave lived in Kenyon for many years and owned DWO Auto Transport, Inc. He later married Melissa Schwanke and they lived in Backus, she preceded him in death in April, 2022. Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Dave is survived by his two sons, Jered (and Laura and her children) Olson of Faribault and Christopher (and Tracy) Olson of Kenyon; stepson, John (and Kelsey and their children) Kispert of Kenyon; brothers, Paul (and Peg) Olson and Sidney (and Susan) Olson; sister, Judy (and Jim) Sandstrom; mother in law, Hazel Schwanke; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and two nephews.