Dale W Finnesgaard

Age 59 of Minneapolis passed away September 6, 2022.
Dale was born on July 25, 1963, the son of Carl and Doreen Finnesgaard. He grew up on a farm outside of Kenyon and married Carol Weiers on July 6, 1991.
Dale graduated from Kenyon High School in 1981 and the University of Minnesota in 1987 with a BS in agricultural engineering and a BS in civil engineering. He joined Barr Engineering in 1989 and spent more than 30 years there as an environmental civil engineer working on industrial sites ranging from contaminated wood processing facilities to sugar beet processing facilities. He also served as a board member. Dale retired in 2019 and started his new adventures, including a bicycle trip down the Mississippi River. He also enjoyed playing softball, watching the Twins, live music, cooking, traveling, and camping.
Dale was a wonderful husband, son, brother, godfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Washburn McReavy Nokomis Park Chapel. Funeral service will be on Friday, September 16 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Peace church in Minneapolis. A private burial will be held later in Kenyon.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Finnesgaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.