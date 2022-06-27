Carol M. Remme

DENNISON — Carol Mae (Olsen) Remme, 80, of Dennison, died Friday, June 24, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born May 1, 1942 in Ruthton, Minnesota to Albert and Valborg (Christansen) Olsen, one of five children. She was baptized and confirmed in Ruthton and graduated in 1959 from Ruthton High School. She continued her education at the Minneapolis Business College graduating in 1960 with a degree in Private Secretarial and Finishing Degree. Shortly after graduating she met Marlo Remme at the Prom Ballroom. They were married on August 10th, 1963 in Ruthton for 49 years until Marlo's passing. They had two sons and one daughter. Carol and Marlo spent time together at tractor pulls, threshing shows, Model T tours and sporting events for their children. Carol worked at various jobs at First National Bank, 3M, and Sheldahl, bookkeeping for her family and was very hard working.
Carol was known for her love of her family and mostly her precious grandchildren. She loved tending to her gardens, enjoyed cooking and puzzles and playing accordion. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Carol was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all. Carol took great care of Marlo and her brother-in-law Albert Remme in their final years with deep devotion.
She is survived by her sons, David Remme of Dennison, Dennis (Pam Freeman of Henderson) Remme of Dennison; daughter, Dawn (and Greg) Huisman of Ellsworth; grandchildren, Dalton (Brooke) Huisman of Adrian, Alexa (Shadrach) Wacker of Jackson, Hayden Remme of Northfield; great-grandchildren, Ryder Huisman Booker Wacker; sisters, Betty Vos of Ruthton, Alice (Dan) Mikel of West St. Paul, Helen (and Gary) Jorgensen of Arco, Nancy Greenfield of Balaton.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marlo Remme; and her parents Albert and Valborg Olsen; brothers-in-law, Melvin Vos, Kenneth Greenfield, Albert Remme; sister-in-law, Evelyn Remme
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, at 11AM, at Vang Lutheran Church 3060 Cty 49 Blvd. Dennison, with a visitation one-hour prior. Pastor Grant Aaseng will be officiating. Interment will be in the Vang Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dennison. Memorials are preferred to Vang Lutheran Cemetery or Vang Lutheran Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Remme as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.