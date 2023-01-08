KENYON — Carl O Finnesgaard age 87 of Kenyon passed away at home on January 3, 2023.
Carl was born on October 28, 1935 at St. Lucas Hospital Faribault, MN. He attended 8 years of country school before graduating from Kenyon High School. During this time he caught baseball for the high school team and also the Kenyon town team and Faribault legion team. Carl attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis for 2 years and was a catcher for their baseball team. During this time he also worked nights at the 7-Up Bottling Company. He was a catcher for the Benson baseball team the summer between his college years.
In November of 1955 Carl volunteered his number for the draft. He served 21 months, 19 of which were in the 2nd infantry division line company in Alaska. Upon release from active duty he served in the army reserves until his honorable discharge on October 31, 1961 having achieved the rank of Sargent infantry.
Carl started farming in 1957 and married Doreen Bless on June 28, 1959. In November of 1960 they moved to the farm where they would live together for the next 63 years. Doreen taught school and Carl farmed. He was a Holden Highlights 4-H club softball coach for 9 years coaching his own children.
In his retirement years he enjoyed his family and grandchildren, traveling, reunions of all kinds, especially with his army buddies, and golfing.
Carl is survived by his wife Doreen Finnesgaard; daughter Caryn and Mark Erickson; daughter-in-law Carol Finnesgaard; grandchildren Pearl Ouverson and Peder Erickson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Wilhelm (Bill) and Grace (Ronningen) Finnesgaard and his son Dale Finnesgaard.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
