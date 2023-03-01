ZUMBROTA — Barbara Lynne Evert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22nd under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice and Zumbrota Health services in Zumbrota, MN.
ZUMBROTA — Barbara Lynne Evert passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22nd under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice and Zumbrota Health services in Zumbrota, MN.
A celebration of life and visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25th, from 1-4 at Mahn Funeral Home in Zumbrota, MN. A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Barb was born on June 12th, 1951, in Lake City, MN. The middle child of Jack and Lorraine, Barb attended Lincoln High School in Lake City. After High School, Barb attended Winona State University and met the love of her life, Jeffrey Evert. After graduating, Barb and Jeff married on July 12th, 1975, in Lake City, MN. Barb was a renaissance woman of sorts, working jobs and careers as varied as a carhop at the root beer stand in Lake City to a being a librarian, but nothing compared to her time working at Main Street Dental/Midwest Dental in Zumbrota. It was here that Barb had her second family and closest friends, right up until her final days. Barb loved to travel, whether chaperoning several school trips to Washington D.C. or taking the entire family multiple times to her favorite place on earth, Disney World, Barb enjoyed getting out and experiencing new things with her family. Barb was also an avid scrapbooker, making elaborate scrapbooks for every vacation or notable event as well as one for each year of each grandchild's life. Barb made it look easy, much like the love she showed for her family.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff, parents, Jack and Lorraine, sister and brother-in-law Patricia and Edward Anderson, and brother in law Bill Evert.
Barb is survived by her children Nicholas (Candace) Evert, Kathleen (Joel) Benbrooks, and Joseph (Erin) Evert. Her grandchildren, Austin (Calley), Claire, Piper, Oakley, and Landon. Her sisters Kathy (Mike) Cliff and Patricia (Jim) Anderson. Brothers and sisters-in law Larry (Sheri) Evert, Mike (Sharon) Evert, Mark (Dawn) Evert, David Evert, and many nieces and nephews.
Barb's family would like to thank the Oncology Teams at Mayo Clinic, Mayo Clinic Hospice and Zumbrota Health Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffrey Evert Scholarship fund. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.