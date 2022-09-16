KENYON — Audrey Ann Vold, 91, of Kenyon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 14, 2022 at the Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, Minnesota.
Audrey was born on September 25, 1930 in Fairpoint, Cherry Grove Township, Goodhue County, Minnesota at her family home. Audrey was the daughter of David and Elvera (Lips) Knudsen. She grew up in Concord, Minnesota and graduated from West Concord High School in 1948. On October 10, 1948 Audrey married Hilton Vold of Kenyon at the Wanamingo Lutheran Church Parsonage. The couple made their home on the Vold family farm, in rural Kenyon, where they lived all their married life. Audrey was a wife and mother of four, but always had a job outside the home. Her last job was at District One Hospital in Faribault, Minnesota. At District One Hospital, Audrey worked in housekeeping and stores for over 20 years. Audrey enjoyed being home on the family farm, watching and cheering for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, spending time with her friends and family and sitting in her recliner crocheting blankets and hand towels for her family.
Audrey is survived by her loving children, Sandra Vold of Kenyon, Lynn Knott of Dundas, Craig Vold of Dundas and Cory (Jennifer) Vold of Kenyon; beloved grandchildren Carrie (Keith) Woodman, Cicily Knott (Sean Adams), Chrissy (Gabe) Golden, Nick (Jennah) Vold, Kaitlyn Vold, Alex Vold, Kim (Jerry) Senart, Chad (Jill) Wallaker and Kyle (Kelly) Wallaker; cherished great grandchildren, Landon Vold, Cohen Vold, Luke Wallaker, Ava Wallaker, Malcolm (Brea) Wallaker, MacKenzie Wallaker, and Payton Wallaker; sisters, Phyllis Jones of West Concord, Donna Mailhot of Concord, New Hampshire, Kay Wright of Kasson; brother, Gary (Edith Schnittjer) Knudsen of West Concord and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Hilton Vold, parents David and Elvera Knudsen; daughter-in-law Sandi Vold; brother-in-laws, Howard Jones, Lee Mailhot and Dean Wright.
A celebration of life luncheon at the American Legion in West Concord, will be held from 12:00 PM until 3:00 on Monday, September 19th for all who would like to pay their respects.A private family committal service was heldat Concord Cemetery in Old Concord, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully ask donations be made in Audrey's name to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna, Minnesota.
