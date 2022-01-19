John Peterson

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
WEST CONCORD — John Andrew Peterson, 54, of West Concord, passed away at home on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
He was born March 8, 1967 in Faribault to Robert and Elaine (Chavie) Peterson. John grew up in Kenyon and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1986. After graduating he worked with his father out in the Dakotas on the pipelines. Then he held various mechanical jobs and was known as the jack of all trades. John loved to attend and participate in truck pulls and mud racing with his kids. He loved to camp which often revolved around his truck events. John loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends.
He is survived by Julie Peterson of Kenyon; children, Stacy (Michael) Peterson of Wanamingo; Spencer Peterson of Kenyon, Mariah Peterson of Seattle, WA; siblings Steve Peterson of Sandstone, Fred (Becky) Peterson of Sandstone, Larry (Bea) Peterson of Sandstone, Joyce (Vinny) Rauk of Nerstrand, Julie (Ray) Greseth of Wanamingo, Cindy Meyer of Kenyon, Eileen (Scott) Germendson of Wanamingo, Mark Peterson of Sandstone, Scott (Jean) Peterson of Sandstone, Laura (Bryan) Haugen of Kenyon, Peggy (Brandon) Burow of Wanamingo; John is also Survived by his favorite dog George.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elaine; sisters Annette Engel and Jane Starch.
Celebration of Life was held at the Kenyon VFW on Saturday January 22nd, 2022 at 3PM
