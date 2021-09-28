Pastor John Holte Hagen

FARIBAULT — Pastor John Hagen, age 88, of Faribault, MN, died peacefully at Pleasant Manor on September 25, 2021.
John Holte Hagen was born in 1933 in Crookston, Minnesota to George and Evelyn Hagen. His family moved to Tokyo after WWII where he graduated from the American High School in Japan. John returned to the US and graduated from St. Olaf College in 1956. Later he graduated from George Washington University with a law degree, then worked for the federal government.
In 1959, he met Diane Reinertson in Washington D.C. They married in December 1961. As Diane completed her degree at Capital University, John also moved to Ohio to attend Trinity Lutheran Seminary. After the birth of son Mark and daughter Kristin, John and his family moved to Edinburgh, Scotland where he did post-graduate studies and was an interim pastor at a Scottish Presbyterian church.
The family moved to Minnesota in 1973 where for 19 years John served as pastor at Gol Lutheran Church in Kenyon and Grace Lutheran Church in Nerstrand. While living in Kenyon, John was active in community theater, the Lions Club and hosted AFS foreign exchange students. John and Diane moved to Faribault in 1991, where John worked as an interim pastor at numerous congregations around Southern Minnesota. John and Diane became active members at First English Lutheran Church and continued participating in local theater.
Known for his hearty and infectious laugh and gentle kindness, John had a true generosity of spirit. He was open-minded and accepting of all people, no matter their differences, and devoted much of his time in service to others. His volunteer projects included working with refugees and having fun with participants in Diane's social group for residents of group homes.
Asked to play Santa Claus so many times due to his strong resemblance to Jolly Old Saint Nick, John purchased his own costume to make appearances for friends and neighbors, performing at community events, and for children of inmates at the Shakopee women's prison. It was the perfect role for John because he loved interacting with children and spreading goodwill.
No one more loved reading and collecting books than John. Due to his wide interests in reading and from watching news and sports, John knew facts of all types and was unbeatable at trivia. He was fascinated by gadgets of all kinds and was an early adopter of technology. He loved animals and had dogs and cats as pets.
A lover of travel, John crisscrossed the country on long road trips to visit friends and family. He also enjoyed international travel to Norway and other parts of Europe, the Holy Land, Egypt, China, Japan, and visited his son and family in Tbilisi Georgia.
In more recent years as his failing eyesight prevented reading, John found new pleasure in watching Vikings games and old movies on TCM and eating his favorite foods.
John is survived by his wife, Diane Hagen of Faribault MN; his son, Mark Rein-Hagen and wife Tamar (Piso) of Tbilisi Georgia; his daughter, Kristin and husband Paul Newsome of Minneapolis MN; his grandchildren, Marjorie and Peter Newsome, Giselle, Alexandre (Sandro), and Vivian Rein-Hagen; brother, Gordon Hagen and wife Roberta of Frederick, MD; Sisters-in-law, Sandra Hagen of Frederick, MD, Barbara Reinertson and husband Spencer Chen of San Rafael, CA, and Diane Reinertson of Easton, MD.
John is preceded in death by his brothers, Bruce and Alan Hagen; sisters, Gail and Kay Hagen; brother-in-law, Craig Reinertson and niece, Shaula Hagen.
Visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Due to John's love of bright colors, guests are encouraged to wear colors in their clothing and/or their masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief, First English Lutheran Church, or the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, MN.
