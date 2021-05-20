Robert Vangness

KENYON — Robert M. Vangness, age 73 of Kenyon formerly of West Concord died on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home.
Robert Michael was born on December 9, 1947 at Fort Bragg, Cumberland County, North Carolina the son of Robert and Alma (Giesler) Hopkins. Robert's dad, Robert Junior Hopkins was killed on October 21, 1951 serving our country. Robert and his mom moved to Rochester. His mom remarried Harold Vangness and they moved to a farm outside of West Concord where Robert grew up. Robert graduated from West Concord High School where he wrestled in the state tournament his senior year. He then attended the University of Minnesota and Rochester Community College. On July 12, 1969 he married Dianne Feldmann from Kenyon and moved to Rochester. In October of 1969 they moved to a farm outside of West Concord where they enjoyed farming and life in the country for 48 years. Due to health reasons, they moved to Kenyon in 2017.
Robert worked for IBM from 1969 till 1993. From 1980 till 1990, he traveled for IBM instructing employees how to use the programs at IBM. From 1993 till 1995 he did various small jobs until he bought his first semi ("Big Blue") in 1995. He was owner operator and hauled product to various parts of the Country. Due to health issues he had to give up trucking. Bob also acquired his Private Pilot's License in 1980. This was his passion. He gave rides to many people; he was able to fly a small plane to various IBM Sites allowing him to take his family with him.
Robert is noted for his Flashing Gel Rings that he passed out to people at the Mayo Clinic, with the motto "Where there is Light, there is HOPE." He made many people smile and gave them hope for healing. He is noted among many for all his "flashing lights." He loved making people happy. Robert loved spending time with his grandchildren. He took them on fun outings and made sure there were go karts, scooters, snowmobiles and other toys at the farm for them to enjoy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dianne; sons, Jeremy (Kerri) Vangness, John (Amy) Vangness; grandchildren, Drake, Daniel, Bethany, Jackson, Norah; mother, Alma Vangness; siblings, Marlene Ray, Karen Schultz and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his birth father, Robert Junior Hopkins and his dad, Harold Vangness.
Visitation will be at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 9am to 10am. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with lunch following at the West Concord American Legion. Interment will be in the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in West Concord. Memorials are preferred to Paws & Claws, Autisms Association or to the donor's choice.