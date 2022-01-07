ROSEMOUNT/KENYON — Martin Lucking of Rosemount/Kenyon passed away peacefully on Dec 4th at the age of 96.
Martin is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Martin served his country well in the Air Force and later The American Legion. He enjoyed retirement in Kenyon and Mission, TX.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan 15th from 1-4 at the American Legion Post 65 in Rosemount. His ashes will be placed at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery next to his loving wife, Ritha at a future date.
May they rest in peace.