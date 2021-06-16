FARIBAULT — Gale Bruce Blakstad 77, of Faribault, MN passed away on December 28, 2019 in Pittsburgh, PA.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1942 in Red Wing, Mn. He was the son of Myrtle(Rolland) and Alvin Blakstad of Wanamingo. Gale attended school in Wanamingo. After high school he sold insurance.
He married Diane Rae Piercefield and they had one son, Leif Erik. Gale loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his three grandchildren Gunnar,Gavin and Lyra. He is also survived by his stepchildren Thomas Bilderback of Cannon Falls, Gwen(Al) Alger of Zumbrota, Kim(Wyatt) Hayes of Oronoco, Roxanne(Chris) Powers of Oronoco and also his brothers Roger(Lou) Blakstad of St. Paul, Duane(Pat) Blakstad of Crawfordsville,Fla. Ronnie(Patti) Blakstad of Owatonna, MN. and his sister JoAnn(Neil) Hoven of Westby, WI.
Gale was preceded in death by his wife Diane, his mother and father, Myrtle and Alvin, his brother Garry, stepdaughter Christine Reiner, stepson Michael Bilderback.
A private memorial service will be held on June 22, 2021 at Minneola Lutheran Church. He will be buried near his parents.