Keith R. Cook

KENYON — Keith Robert Cook, age 68, of Kenyon, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna.
Keith was born November 12, 1953, the son of Robert and Glenys (Stoerzinger) Cook in Hastings. He spent much of his early years growing up and working on the family farm in Farmington. The family then moved to West Concord where Keith graduated from high school in 1972. He was united in marriage to LeAnn Pool in 1973 and the couple had three children, Christopher, Brian, and Holly. Keith began working on his parent's farm and also for area farmers until he purchased his own dairy farm as well as crop land in Kenyon.
Keith was the kind of guy that would keep busy tinkering or fixing things and the one that was always there to help when needed. A man of many trades, Keith built the home that he lived and also helped to build other houses in the area. He enjoyed his time away up North fishing, but mostly being able to spend time with friends there. He could be considered, at times, stubborn, but he was a hard worker and thought things through to make sure everything was just right. When Keith wasn't working, you could find him either playing a round of golf or relaxing in his gazebo that he built himself. He was a devoted member of Gol Lutheran Church where he volunteered his time in many ways. Keith was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed playing for leisure any chance he could get. His pride was his grandchildren and loved the time he spent with them.
Keith is survived by his children Christopher in Kansas, Brian (Karla) of Owatonna, Holly (Mason) Flom of Kenyon; six grandchildren Braxtyn, Matthew, Jenna and Callie Cook, Carter and Addison Flom. He is also survived by his sisters Carolyn (John) Korba of Faribault, Kathy (Ron) Meyer of West Concord; his brother-in-law Christ Karsten of Medford; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Cindy Karsten; brother Craig; and a sister at infancy.
Funeral services will be held at Gol Lutheran Church, Kenyon on Sunday, December 5, 2021, beginning at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12:30 PM until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at Gol Lutheran Cemetery in Kenyon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Gol Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory, Northfield. biermanfuneralhome.com.