KENYON — Michele C. Seifert, 56, of Kenyon, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 14, 1965, in Minneapolis, the daughter of James and Marlene (Brashowitz) Ricci. Michele graduated from Burnsville High School in 1983 and Normandale Community College where she earned her degree in early childhood development. On September 5, 1987, she married Kenneth "Ken" Seifert at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage. They made their home in Kenyon and had two children. She began her daycare career at Three Links Care Center in Northfield as a director, formed Sunrise Kids at the Sunset Home in Kenyon which later transitioned to her home. Michele also helped many others start their daycare programs. For over 35 years, she cared for many children and their families in the area. She also worked at Kwik Trip in Northfield for 15 years where she enjoyed connecting with others. Michele was very caring, loving and genuine. Her laugh and smile were contagious. Michele loved traveling, going on vacations and spending time at the cabin with her family and friends. She taught her family compassion and patience. Michele opened her heart and home to anyone in need and was always willing to help any way she could. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
She is survived by her husband Ken Seifert of Kenyon; daughter, Bryana (and Brent) Lothert of Kenyon; son, Dylan (and Nicole) Seifert of Kenyon; grandchildren Jordan Seifert and Brody Wagner; mother, Marlene (and Patrick McDermott ) Ricci of Burnsville; brothers, James Ricci of Burnsville and Michael Ricci of Burnsville; mother-in-law Catherine Erickson of Black Canyon, AZ; step-mother-in-law Gayle Seifert of Sebastion, FL; brothers-in-law Steve (Rocky) Seifert of St. Paul; Craig (and Tracy) Seifert of Hugo and Larry (and Julie) Seifert of Black Canyon, AZ; sister-in-law Cathy Bickharry of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father, James; brothers-in-law Timothy Seifert, Paris Bickharry, fathers-in-law, Kenneth J. Seifert; and Roger Erickson.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to Kenyon Park and Rec.