Ronald J. Ron Dohmen

DENNISON — Ronald John Dohmen, age 81 of Dennison, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday morning, September 18, 2021.
Ron was born on December 13, 1939 in Humphrey, Nebraska, the son of Edward and Rose (Schaecher) Dohmen. His family moved to Minnesota in 1949. Ron spent his high school years at seminary in Chicago and later attended Hastings High School, graduating in 1957. He completed basic training with the US Army in 1960 at Fort Leonard, MO and served with the National Guard.
He married Maxine Girgen on April 28, 1962 in Vermillion, MN. He hauled gas, worked road construction, and started farming in Hampton, MN before moving to Dennison, MN, where he continued to farm along with building construction.
Ron enjoyed playing cards and his trips to Treasure Island. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a dedicated husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Ann Dohmen; and brothers-in-law, John Hegard and Kenny O'Brien.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maxine; children, Martin Dohmen of Northfield, Norma (Scott) Wickum of Wanamingo, Renee (Mike) Bauernfeind of Kenyon, and Leonard (Leona) Dohmen of Dennison; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy (Colbe) Bauernfeind, Samantha (Andy) Meyer, Jesse (Erin) Bauernfeind, Shelby Wickum, and Luke (Trisha) Bauernfeind; 6 great-grandchildren, Luella, Lydia, Lincoln, Wilder, Bodhi, Mason; siblings, Dolores Hegard, Lenore (Lloyd) Peine, Eugene Dohmen, Judy O'Brien, Cyril (Kathy) Dohmen, Sister Irene Dohmen SSND, Larry (Cheryl) Dohmen, Gery (Patti) Dohmen, and Joe (Pat) Dohmen; and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kenyon on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm, with visitation from 1:30 - 3:00 pm. A dinner will follow.
Memorials are preferred to Boys Town (boystown.org/give).
