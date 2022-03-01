NERSTRAND — Donald A. Hope, age 91, of Nerstrand died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Regina Hospital in Hastings.
Donald Albert Hope, the son of Carl and Milla (Quale) Hope, was born on August 9, 1930, in Faribault. He grew up on a farm near Nerstrand. During WWII his four oldest brothers served in the US Military, while he and his other two brothers stayed back and ran the family farm. Donald did various jobs, setting bowling pins, working at Andrew's Nursery, fire watch up north and working at McQuay's. He returned to farming and also working construction. He was a proud member of the Carpenters Local #7. He worked on several overpasses for the construction of I-35 and I-494. He also helped construct buildings at St. Olaf and Carlton Colleges, Owatonna High School, District 1 Hospital in Faribault, and the Owatonna Power Plant. He was an active member of Valley Grove Church, serving in several different leadership rolls. On December 28, 1954, he married Kathleen O'Hara in Faribault. Donald enjoyed walks in the woods, photography and fishing. He was a talented wood worker. He built several pieces of furniture; many pieces for his family. He also enjoyed bird watching, turkey hunting, canning jellies and sauces, and baking his own bread. Donald was a voracious reader and had a library of vary wide subject matter. Almost all of his reading was for information. He would spend hours studying maps including lake maps with their depths.
He is survived by his daughters, Nadine (Randy) Langworthy of Dodge Center, Elizabeth Hope (special friend Brad Neset) of Nerstrand and Kari Hope of Ely; grandchildren Karma (Chad) Baumgartner, Belden Hope, Patrick (Erin) Moravitz, Samuel (Claire) Moravitz and great grandchildren Trevor Thomas, Derik, Jenna and Braden Baumgartner, Milla, Evie Hope, Ella Perish, and Leland Moravitz. He is preceded in death by his parents, son David Hope, sister Carol Gunhus and brothers, Harding, Glenn, Russell, Philip, James and Allan.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 7:00pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon and an hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Valley Grove Church northwest of Nerstrand.
