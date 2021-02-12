Nathlye E. Benrud

RED WING — Nathlye Benrud, age 89, died Wednesday, February 10th at St. Crispin's Living Community in Red Wing.
Nathlye Ellen Benrud was born on July 30, 1931 in Rice County, the daughter of Herbert and Florence (Schwake) Luebke. She grew up in the Wanamingo area, attending rural school for several years, graduating from Wanamingo High School in 1949. Upon graduation Nathlye worked in the Rice County Register of Deeds Office until her marriage on Sept. 23, 1950 to Donald Benrud. Nathlye and Donald farmed and raised their family in rural Goodhue. They were members of St. Luke Lutheran church in Goodhue, where Nathlye was a Sunday School teacher and member of St. Luke WELCA group. She was a member of the Belvidere Home Extension Group enjoying coffee and conversation with many area ladies.
In 1985, Nathlye went to work as a Home Health Aide for the Goodhue County Public Health department, retiring in 1997. She and Donald loved to travel; they had many trips and good times with family friends. They especially enjoyed a trip to Norway and celebrating their 60th anniversary on an Alaskan Cruise. They loved wintering at their trailer in Arizona where Nathlye was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed having coffee and fellowship with friends. She loved flowers, gardening, and being a homemaker, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her children Wanda (William) Carlstrom, Jerry (Vicki) Benrud, Cindy (Greg) Ryan, and Roger (Michelle) Benrud; grandchildren
Dan (Kristi) Benrud, Krista (Ricardo) Ramirez, Travis (Sheri) Ryan, Cassidy (Scott Bignal) Post, Shamus (Ashley) Ryan, Paige (Brian) Flaherty, (Emily (Dylan Mollenhauer) Benrud, Calvin Benrud, and Clara Benrud; great-grandchildren Aidan, Grayson, Amelia, Lincoln, Ian, Hannah, Cormac, Bridget and Rory; sisters Janice (Maynard) Forss and Marcia Pearson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, and her daughter Sandra.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 1-2:30 pm at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 102 N. 4th St, Goodhue, MN 55027. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private funeral service will follow, with livestreaming on Nat's obituary page at www.LundbergFuneral.com. Online condolences are welcome there as well. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Goodhue. Memorials are preferred to the repair fund of the Horticulture Building at the Goodhue County Fair, River Bluff Humane Society, or the Donor's Choice.