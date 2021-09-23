WANAMINGO — Timothy Leroy Sorensen, 75, of Wanamingo, MN passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the home of his stepson Nick Steberg. He was born on December 8, 1945 in Wakonda, SD to Chester and Marjorie (Mayer) Sorensen. Tim grew up in Freeman, SD and graduated from Freeman High School in 1964 where he ran track and cross country, as well as played basketball. He then enlisted in the Navy and served four years, including two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. He served on the last active duty seaplane in US Navy service. Returning to South Dakota, Tim worked for Northwestern Public Service before joining the family business Sorensen Surge Service. He later left for Minnesota and went out on his own. A passionate and competitive pool player, Tim was affectionately known as Turbo to his many friends and fellow competitors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and valued his time spent in the Black Hills at the family cabin. Tim loved sports and was a diehard fan of the Twins, Vikings and Gophers. He was a member of Trinity Church. Tim spent the last 36 years of his life in a loving relationship with wife Julie Steberg.
He is survived by his children Christopher (Margaret Gregg), JulieAnne, Avery (Jasmine Rose Rorving), Brandon (Jessie McPherson), Nick Steberg (Beth Smith); grandchildren Alex Fugate (Dayna Elleraas) and Timothy (TJ); and siblings Keith (Dee), Samuel (Linda), David (Peggy) and Mary Ann (Stuart) Preheim. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Julie Steberg, and an infant sister Julie Ann.
A memorial service will be held Saturday October 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wanamingo. The Rev. Christopher Culuris will officiate. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.