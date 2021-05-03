Audrey Nesseth

KENYON — Audrey Jean (Kindseth) Nesseth died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester on May 1, 2021. True to form, she went out on her terms, waiting for her family to go to lunch, once again proving that she was in charge. She was born on December 30, 1927 to Albin and Genevieve Kindseth. She grew up on a farm in Bombay township just outside Kenyon. There she developed a strong work ethic that she carried throughout her life. Audrey graduated from Kenyon High School in 1945. She met her husband, Orester, on a blind date. The two were married in 1948, had six children, and made Kenyon their lifelong home. Family was always important to her and she was the rock of the family.
Audrey worked for the Finseth Law Office as a secretary before starting her career at the Kenyon Tax Service with her partner, Donnie Hanson. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church, especially proud of her time as Funeral Coordinator and tying quilts for love day. She volunteered at the local food shelf in Kenyon, was a member of the Kenyon VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of numerous boards and organizations in Kenyon during her lifetime. She enjoyed having company over and would always have coffee at the ready and a cookie jar full of her famous chocolate chip cookies.
She is survived by her children, Linda Watson, Shari (Dan) Quam, Ann (Ron) Kleve, Paula (Kevin) Clark, Gail (Scott) Nelson, Jim (Aimee) Nesseth; sister, Mardell Held; brother, Roger (Anita) Kindseth; brother-in-law, Harold Fogelson; grandchildren, Anthony, Traci, Jason, Hilary, Jaime, Jerad, Jill, Sarah, Kari, Anna, Jesse, Jack, Audra, Meg, Emma, Gabbie, Sonja and 17 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Buddy, and several brothers and sisters-in-law and two nephews, all of whom she loved very much.
A graveside memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 1:45pm at Kenyon Cemetery for family and friends. Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Kenyon VFW from 2:30 to 4:00 pm to share memories. We want to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, especially Megan and the hospice team. Memorials are preferred to Kenyon VFW, First Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice.