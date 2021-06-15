MORRIS, ILLINOIS — Debra Ann Benson, 61, of Morris, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Hinsdale hospital with her family by her side. Deb was the wife of Craig Benson (a 1977 graduate of Kenyon High School) and the daughter-in-law of Sherman and Evelyn Benson of Kenyon, MN. After a second battle with breast cancer Deb went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7).
Born March 2, 1960 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Sheldon and Delores (Moe) Mortrud and a 1978 graduate of Thief River Falls High School. After high school she graduated from the Association Free Lutheran Bible School in Plymouth, MN where she met the love of her life. Deb and Craig were married at her home church, Our Savior's Lutheran, on June 14, 1981. Deb felt it was her calling to serve as the wife of a pastor. She was the ideal pastor's wife, spreading love and joy to all that they ministered to in Iowa, South Dakota, and Illinois. She faithfully supported her husband as he served in the US Air Force and civilian ministry, moving throughout the country, making lasting friendships everywhere she went. She looked forward to annual gatherings with her beloved Bible School classmates and reuniting with friends from around the country. Deb considered it a blessing to be able to stay home to raise her four children and play an active role in her grandchildren's lives. Deb thoroughly enjoyed playing and watching her kids and grandkids play tennis and other activities. Deb loved quilting, crafting, and playing games in her spare time. Countless hours were spent playing Scrabble around the dining room table with her family and friends. She loved any opportunity to be with family, and some of her most cherished times were spent with her three sisters. She was at her happiest when she entertained in her home; her cooking and baking were loved by everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Benson of Morris; her children, Heather (and grandchildren Peyton and Sam) Benson and fiancé Willie (Nathan and Lacey) Coffman of Hubbard, IA; Erin (Mina) Youssef of Scottsdale, AZ; Kayla (Bradley) Rhoades of Minneapolis, MN; Alex Benson of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Sonia (Don) Balmer of Thief River Falls, MN; Marilee (Mitch) Johnson of Maple Grove, MN; and Cindy (Ron) Petsinger of Arvilla, ND. Father-in-law Sherman (Joyce) Benson of Kenyon, MN; sister-in-law Juli (Mike) McCarlson of Webster, SD; sister-in-law Judy (Tom) Tuura of Stover, MO; sister-in-law Susan (Jon) Bartelt of Minnetonka, MN. She is also survived by many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Deb's relationship with Jesus Christ was the most important thing in her life! The greatest way to honor her is to keep Christ at the center of each of our lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to any of the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations "AFLC" ministries.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 am at Salem Lutheran Church in Radcliffe, IA with Rev. Lyndon Korhonen officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe, IA is in charge of service arrangements, for more information call the funeral home at (515) 899 - 2161.