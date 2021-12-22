KILKENNY, MN — David J. Shoberg, age 63, of Kilkenny, died on Monday December 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester after an almost 2 year battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Dale Lutheran Church in Kenyon. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, December 27th at Michaelson Funeral Home in Kenyon and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Dale Lutheran Cemetery.
David Jay Shoberg, the son of James and Sylvia (Keacher) Shoberg, was born on February 3, 1958, in Minneapolis. His family moved to Kenyon in 1965 where he attended school and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1976. He continued his education at Mayville State and the University of North Dakota graduating with a degree in Aeronautical Studies. In 1979, he was united in marriage to Susan Mallery at Holden Lutheran Church. He joined the US Air Force and received his commission from the Officer Training School at Lackland AFB in Texas. His first assignment was as a T-37 instructor at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. David was selected for initial qualification training for the B-52 at Castle AFB, CA. After qualifying as a B-52 Air Craft Commander he was stationed at K.I Sawyer AFB, Michigan. He continued training other pilots and was stationed at various Air Force Bases, retiring as Major out of Minot, AFB in North Dakota. Dave accepted a position as a military contractor which eventually transitioned to Civil Service at Offutt AFB, Nebraska. Dave continued to work as Civil Service, fully retiring in early 2021. Dave and Sue moved to Kilkenny, MN in February 2021 after finding their dream house on Sun Fish Lake. Dave enjoyed golfing, fishing, a good glass of bourbon, and watching movies. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his calm, stoic demeanor and the smirk on his face. His presence captivated and comforted those around him whether in conversation or silence.
He is survived by his wife Susan Shoberg of Kilkenny, daughter Erryn (Joshua) Alex of Sioux Falls, SD, son Ethan (Alexis) Shoberg of Minot, ND; grandchildren Bailee Alex, Bentley Alex, Beckett Alex, Berklei Alex, Jack Shoberg and Henry Shoberg. He is also survived by his sister Lisa (Al) Shoberg-Weiner of Rochester, brothers Wayne (Carol) Shoberg of San Antonio, TX, Scott (Sheila) Shoberg of Farmington and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred which will be donated to a Veteran related charity or cause which will be decided at a later date.