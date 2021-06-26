Franklin "Frank" Hessedal

BYRON — Franklin John Hessedal, 79, of Byron, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Madonna Summit of Byron after an extended illness.
He was born on April 8, 1942 to Arnold and Helen (Finne) Hessedal. He was baptized and confirmed at Holden Lutheran Church, Kenyon. He graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps from which he was honorably discharged. He was later employed by Commercial Metals Corp. of Dallas, Texas.
On November 11,1972, Frank was united in marriage to Gail Veblen of Kenyon. They had two sons, Brian and Steven. In 1974, they purchased the Hessedal farm and Frank farmed it for many years. Frank was always busy and could fix anything. He enjoyed watching football and Nascar racing on T.V., as well as listening to traditional country and western music.
Frank is survived by his two sons, Brian (Tessa) and Steven; four grandchildren, Maxwell, Maci, Sophie and Wesley; two brothers-in-law, Gary Veblen of Hawaii and Dennis Veblen of Kenyon, and his former wife and friend, Gail Hessedal.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.
Private family services will be held at Michaelson Funeral Home with private interment at Holden Lutheran Cemetery.