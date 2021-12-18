KENYON — Gerald "Jerry" E. Dummer, 91, of Kenyon, died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at District One Hospital in Faribault.
Gerald Edward Dummer, the son of Edward and Gertrude (Posl) Dummer, was born on October 8, 1930, in Bird Island, MN. He grew up there and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School. Jerry served for two years in the Army National Guard at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He worked at the Swift Packing Plant in St. Paul for two years before returning to the Hector / Bird Island area.
On June 9, 1956, he was united in marriage to Elaine Peris at St. John's Catholic Church in Hector. They lived in Hector where he was the bookkeeper and feed mill manager at the Hector Elevator until moving to Sanborn in 1962 where he was the general manager of the grain elevator. They later moved to Fairfax where he also was the general manager of the grain elevator before moving their family to Kenyon in 1980. After retirement from the Kenyon Elevator, he worked part time at an elevator in Faribault and also at the Kenyon Golf Course.
Jerry enjoyed golfing, Canada fishing trips, family camping weekends, listening and dancing to polka music and in the early years dancing with the love of his life, Elaine, at the Lake Marion Ballroom. He loved woodworking and creating special pieces of furniture for his family that are still present in their homes today. Jerry also made several pieces for St. Michael's Catholic Church and his friends. He was an avid sports fan and especially adored watching his grandchildren's events both live and streaming.
Jerry is survived by his children Gary (Gayle) Dummer of Ellendale, Karen (David) Lawson of St. Anthony, Dale (Jackie) Dummer of Edina, Dan (Missy Sviggum) Dummer of Kenyon; grandchildren Kristine (Jon) Svoboda, Lisa Dummer, Megan (fiance Tony Menke) Dummer, Darren Lawson, Kelly Lawson, Austin Dummer, Jack Dummer, William Dummer, Kasey Dummer, Riley Dummer; great grandchildren Levi Svoboda and Lo Svoboda.
Jerry is also survived by siblings Roger (Donna) Dummer, Eldy (Lee) Dummer, Donnie Dummer, Sister Mary Lou Dummer, Jan (Gary) Abraham, Doug (Chris) Dummer and Bev Dummer, sister-in-law, and Pat Dummer, sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elaine, granddaughter Courtney Dummer, infant brother Robert, brother Dick and brother Eddie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Catholic Church with a visitation one hour prior at the church. Interment will be in the St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery.