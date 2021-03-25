NERSTRAND — Sun Cha Buchta, 74, of Nerstrand, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 5, 1946, in Osaka, Japan, the daughter of Moon, Byuong Taek and Chung, Nyo. They lived in Japan and moved to Korea when Sun Cha was three years old. During the Vietnam War, she met Roger Buchta while he was serving in the United States Army. She moved to Georgia in the late 1970s and reconnected with Roger. They were married on December 13, 1980 and made their home on the family farm in rural Nerstrand. Sun Cha was a hard worker who liked staying active and going on walks. She loved music, singing and dancing. Sun Cha enjoyed playing cards, traveling, going on road trips, wintering for many years and visiting family around the United States and in Korea. Sun Cha adored her family and friends. She will be remembered as being a fun-loving spitfire that was affectionate to all those she loved.
She is survived by her sister, Meng, Sun Hyden of Killeen, TX; brothers, Moon, KiJu of Seoul, Korea and Moon, Dart Ju of Seoul Korea; sisters-in-law, Marlys Buchta of CA, Linda Grant of Canada, Nancy (Lloyd) Pleaschourt of Northfield and Paulette Buchta; brothers-in-law, Bernard Silverstein of GA and Larry (Shari) Buchta of Nerstrand; nieces and nephews, Homin Kang, Trooper Hyden, Rachel Silverstein, Earsel (Sonja) Hyden, Leonard Hyden, Sharon McDavid, Kellie Hyden and Kristi Barker. Sun Cha is also survived by many other extended family including nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Buchta who died on July 9, 2007; and sister, Chol C. Silverstein.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Vang Lutheran Church with The Reverend Paul Graham officiating. The service will also be available online, please visit: www.wearelivetoday.com/suncha-buchta
Interment will be in the Vang Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dennison. Memorials are preferred to Vang Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dennison.